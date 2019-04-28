Services
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Church
14598 Oak Ridge Road
Carmel, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Leap-Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Lynn Leap-Hall


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cheryl Lynn Leap-Hall Obituary
Cheryl Lynn Leap-Hall

Sheridan - Cheryl Lynn Leap-Hall, 71 of Sheridan Indiana, went to be with her late parents Forrest and Beulah Leap and her brother Frankie, on April 25, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1947. Her passion in life was her church and family. Cheryl is survived by her husband Doug aka Shorty Leap's son-in-law, 3 children Paul, Julie, and Brandon, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and several other loving relatives and close friends.

Viewing is set at 10:00 am Tuesday, April 30, 2019 with funeral to follow at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Church is located at 14598 Oak Ridge Road, Carmel, IN 46032. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Cheryl's favorite charities, Help Ministries at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Boys Town, or Little Sisters of the Poor. Leppert Mortuary - Smith Carmel Chapel assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now