|
|
Cheryl Lynn Leap-Hall
Sheridan - Cheryl Lynn Leap-Hall, 71 of Sheridan Indiana, went to be with her late parents Forrest and Beulah Leap and her brother Frankie, on April 25, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1947. Her passion in life was her church and family. Cheryl is survived by her husband Doug aka Shorty Leap's son-in-law, 3 children Paul, Julie, and Brandon, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and several other loving relatives and close friends.
Viewing is set at 10:00 am Tuesday, April 30, 2019 with funeral to follow at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Church is located at 14598 Oak Ridge Road, Carmel, IN 46032. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Cheryl's favorite charities, Help Ministries at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Boys Town, or Little Sisters of the Poor. Leppert Mortuary - Smith Carmel Chapel assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019