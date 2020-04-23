Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
in the south portico at O'Riley Funeral Home,
6107 S. East Street. Please enter the north drive and exit the south drive, not exiting your vehicles
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to watch Chet's service live on the O'Riley YouTube channel
Chester "Chet" Chase


1929 - 2020
Chester "Chet" Chase Obituary
Chester "Chet" Chase

Indianapolis - Chester "Chet" Chase, 91, Indianapolis, passed away April 22, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Chase was born March 19, 1929, in Gardner, Maine, to the late Gue E. and Anna Flavilla (Taylor) Chase.

He proudly served in the United States Army 69th Field Artillery during the Korean War. He took advantage of the GI Bill and continued his education following his honorable discharge. Chet began a career in HVAC that spanned more than 50 years. He was employed with Schilling & Chilling prior to forming his own business, Chase Mech Air, Inc. He successfully operated the business until its sale in 2012. He was a member of University Heights Baptist Church. An avid bowler, Chet bowled for 55 years at Hindel Bowl. He also enjoyed bass fishing at Lake Monroe. Above all, he was strongly devoted to his family. He will be fondly remembered by his loving family and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Chase.

Survivors include his wife, Mildred (Wood) Chase, to whom he was united in marriage September 28, 1949; a son, Steven (Barbara) Chase; two daughters, Donna Lynn (Bill) Dashiell and Angela (Casey) Wolfla; two brothers, Phillip Chase and Dean Chase; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren.

A drive through visitation will be held Sunday, April 26, 1 - 3 pm in the south portico at O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street. Please enter the north drive and exit the south drive, not exiting your vehicles. The immediate family will be available to pay your respects as you drive through the parking lot. The funeral service will be private on Monday, April 27, at the funeral home, with entombment following at Forest Memory Gardens. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to watch Chet's service live on the O'Riley YouTube channel or to share a favorite memory. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
