Chester D. Mann Jr.
Brownsburg - 80, died March 19, 2020. Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, the family will be having a private gathering at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville with a private graveside service to follow at Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary or to send a condolence to the family, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020