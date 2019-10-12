|
|
Chester H. Hedges
Indianapolis - Chester H. Hedges 84, of Indianapolis passed away October 11, 2019. He was born in Decker, IN to the late Chester and Bessie Hedges. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Doris Hedges; children Cheryl (Brad) Barney, Steven Hedges, Beth (Mark) Wiley; grandchildren Kelly (James) Thompson, Carla (Austin) Brann, Paige Wiley, and Luke Wiley; great grandchildren Cayden Brann and Braylen Brann; and brother James Hedges. Chester was preceded in death by his sister Eva Lane.
Visitation will be held Wednesday October 16th from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home 1977 S. State Rd. 135 Greenwood, IN. Funeral Services will be Wednesday October 16th at 1:00 PM in the funeral home, with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019