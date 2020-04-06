|
Chester Wayne "Chet" Dorrell
Plainfield - Chester Wayne (Chet) Dorrell, 90, of Plainfield, Indiana, passed away on April 2,2020. Chet was born in West Newton Indiana on August 31, 1929 to the late Merrill R. and Lillian L. (Barnett) Dorrell. Chet married the mother of his three children, Jacqueline Mae (Oberle) Dorrell on February 20,1953. Later in life, he married Wilma (Emberton) Dorrell on October 5, 2001.
Chet lived most of his life in West Newton and Plainfield since 2002. He was a 1947 graduate of Decatur Central High School. Following high school, Chet joined the United States Army serving during the Korean War and was discharged in 1952. He worked for Eli Lilly in office services for 35 years before retiring in 1987. He was a Boy Scout leader in West Newton; member of West Newton Cemetery Board; and lifetime member of West Newton United Methodist Church.
Chet is survived by his wife, Wilma (Emberton) Dorrell of Plainfield; three children: Stanton E. (Anita) Dorrell of Greenwood, Donald K. (Debbie) Dorrell of Pittsboro, and Debora J. (Jack) Wiltermood of Danville; 4 step children; 7 grandchildren: Ryan (Katie) Dorrell, Kyle Dorrell, Ross (Megan) Dorrell, Lindsey (Jason) Calloway, Eric Pitts and fiance Katie, Camille Dorrell and fiance Carl, and Alexa Dorrell; 7 great grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; several step great grandchildren; and brother, W. Ernest Dorrell of Florida. Chet is preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife, Jacqueline Mae (Oberle) Dorrell; 3 brothers: Kenneth, Homer, and Robert Dorrell; and 2 sisters: Marjorie Imhausan and Mabel White.
Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, there will be a private gathering at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville with a private graveside service officiated by Pastor Ann Gatts to follow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Chet will be laid to rest at West Newton Cemetery in West Newton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the West Newton United Methodist Church, 6843 Mendenhall Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221 or , 5635 West 96th St, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020