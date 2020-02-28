|
Chong Cha (An) Morgan
Indianapolis - Chong Cha (An) Morgan 72 of Indianapolis passed away February 27, 2020. Funeral services for Chong will be held on Saturday March 07, 2020 at Noon at El Shaddia Apostolic Assembly with calling from 10 am to service time. Chong was survived by her husband Eddie D. Morgan Jr, children; Shin An, Eddie D. (Kiea) Morgan III, Brooksie Morgan, grandchildren; Ronnie Morgan and preceded in death by Eddie Morgan. www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020