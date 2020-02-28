Services
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
317-387-7020
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
El Shaddia Apostolic Assembly
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Chong Cha (An) Morgan

Chong Cha (An) Morgan Obituary
Chong Cha (An) Morgan

Indianapolis - Chong Cha (An) Morgan 72 of Indianapolis passed away February 27, 2020. Funeral services for Chong will be held on Saturday March 07, 2020 at Noon at El Shaddia Apostolic Assembly with calling from 10 am to service time. Chong was survived by her husband Eddie D. Morgan Jr, children; Shin An, Eddie D. (Kiea) Morgan III, Brooksie Morgan, grandchildren; Ronnie Morgan and preceded in death by Eddie Morgan. www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
