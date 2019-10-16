|
|
Chris Allen Huckleberry
Jefferson City, MO - Chris Allen Huckleberry, 63, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Capital Region Medical Center.
He was born November 12, 1955, in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Floyd R. and Lucille B.(Cogle) Huckleberry.
He was a 1974 graduate of Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana State University, and received his Masters degree in Business Administration from Roosevelt University, Chicago, IL.
He was united in marriage on May 16, 1987, in Chicago, IL to Laurelanne Bellezzo, who survives at the home.
Chris worked for Scott Foresman and Company in Glenview, IL, Valassis Company in Livonia, MI, as the Shipping/Receiving manager, Rand McNally Company in Skokie, IL, in production and sales, and Command Web-Missouri in Jefferson City as General Manager for over 25 years. Chris also served on a number of committees and councils with the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce.
Chris loved nature, the outdoors, and spending time on his hobby farm. He also enjoyed target shooting and collecting lithography stones.
Survivors include his wife, Laurelanne Bellezzo, Jefferson City; his father, Floyd R. Huckleberry, Indianapolis, IN; one sister, Cathy S. Huckleberry, Indianapolis, IN; mother-in-law, Jean M. Bellezzo, Naples, FL; two sisters-in-law, Cindy Bellezzo, Naples, FL; Jeanne Bellezzo, Encinitas, CA; one niece, Rebecca Roundtree; and one nephew, Joseph Roundtree.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Huckleberry, and his father-in-law, Leonard J. Bellezzo.
A celebration of Chris's life will be held in the Spring of 2020. Further details will be announced at a later time by Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Robert C. Schadt Scholarship Fund at the College of Technology, Indiana State University, Terre Haute, Indiana.
Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019