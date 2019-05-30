Services
Chris Edward Wheeler


Shelbyville - Chris Edward Wheeler, 81, of Shelbyville, passed away May 25, 2019 at his residence. Born Jan. 11, 1938 in Chittenden, Vermont, he was the son of Clinton M. and Lily (Quinn) Wheeler. He married Linda Kay (Riley) on Feb. 29, 1964 and she survives.

Other survivors include a son Steve Wheeler of Ohio, daughter Kimberly Clayton of Shelbyville; sister Marilyn Quesnel of Forestdale, Vermont; and 3 grandsons- Brandon, Aaron & Chase Clayton. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 sisters Shirley & Barbara Wheeler.

Mr. Wheeler had lived in this area since 1963, after moving from Vermont. He was a factory worker at Allison Engine for 28 years, retiring in 1993. He graduated from Brandon High School in Vermont, and was a US Air Force veteran.

Chris enjoyed nature, the outdoors, gardening, fishing, and was an adventurous soul with an honest and truthful heart.

A Private Celebration of Life will be observed at Glenn E. George & Son Funeral Home, Shelbyville, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019
