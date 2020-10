Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Chris's life story with friends and family

Share Chris's life story with friends and family

Chris Robison



Indianapolis - Chris A. Robison, 85, of Indianapolis, passed away on October 15th, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at 4pm with funeral at 5pm at Village Bible Church in Greenwood. Arrangements entrusted to Jessen Funeral Homes & Crematory ~ Whiteland Chapel









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store