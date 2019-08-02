Services
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 882-0772
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Cochran


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christina Cochran Obituary
Christina Cochran

Indianapolis - Christina "Christie" Lee Cochran, 55, passed away with her family by her side on July 28, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN. Christie was born November 23, 1963, in Indianapolis, IN to Sonny and Retta Taylor. She is survived by her 2 sons, Timothy Earl & spouse Margaret; Jeremy Earl & spouse Suzanne; and their father Leslie Earl; by her parents, her 4 sisters Cheri Vest, Tina Thompson & spouse Greg, Tammy Taylor, Cathie Barnes & spouse Alvin, 1 brother Tim Taylor & spouse Tracey, 14 nieces & nephews, 17 great-nieces & nephews. Christie was full of energy, love, and laughter. She adored children, cared for animals, and enjoyed traveling and viewing nature. Her spirit touched everyone she met. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Arrangements by Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
Download Now