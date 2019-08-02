|
Christina Cochran
Indianapolis - Christina "Christie" Lee Cochran, 55, passed away with her family by her side on July 28, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN. Christie was born November 23, 1963, in Indianapolis, IN to Sonny and Retta Taylor. She is survived by her 2 sons, Timothy Earl & spouse Margaret; Jeremy Earl & spouse Suzanne; and their father Leslie Earl; by her parents, her 4 sisters Cheri Vest, Tina Thompson & spouse Greg, Tammy Taylor, Cathie Barnes & spouse Alvin, 1 brother Tim Taylor & spouse Tracey, 14 nieces & nephews, 17 great-nieces & nephews. Christie was full of energy, love, and laughter. She adored children, cared for animals, and enjoyed traveling and viewing nature. Her spirit touched everyone she met. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Arrangements by Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 2, 2019