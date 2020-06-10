Christina Rene "Christi" Elkins
Clayton - Christina Renè "Christi" Elkins, 43, Clayton, passed away peacefully June 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with metastatic melanoma. Christi was born October 26, 1976, in Indianapolis to the late Lynette (Weddle) Elkins and Vernon Elkins, who survives.
Christi grew up in Monrovia and graduated from Monrovia High School in 1995, where she played the saxophone in the marching band. Her hard work ethic led her to a job in 1995 at FedEx that she has enjoyed for the last 25 years. She has worked in various capacities at FedEx through the years, but the job she enjoyed most was being a courier - she loved providing great customer service to her customers. Christi was a member of Gasburg Baptist Church, an avid reader and also loved many kinds of music. She had an appreciation for the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, mushroom hunting, and was quite content watching falling stars on a dark night. Christi will be fondly remembered for her loving, caring, and empathic manner that will be forever cherished by her family and many friends.
Because of her faith in Jesus Christ, Christi is now reunited in Heaven with her mother and her niece, Hunter Malynn Acton.
Survivors include her husband, Chad Thompson, to whom she was united in marriage October 31, 2009; father, Vernon (Patty) Elkins of Cartersburg; sisters, Lori (Mark) Gilkerson of Monrovia and Marlena (Chris) Acton of Monrovia; niece and nephews, Kylie Gilkerson, Jordan (Briana) Gilkerson, and Mason Acton, parents-in-law, Donna and Kirby Harrison.
Friends and family will gather to celebrate the life of Christi Elkins, Friday, June 12, 2020, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Gasburg Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the church, with Jeff Burns officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Hall. Please be considerate of the CDC guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks if attending. Memorial contributions may be made to the Great Lakes Bengal Rescue, https://www.greatlakesbengalrescue.com/donate.html. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Clayton - Christina Renè "Christi" Elkins, 43, Clayton, passed away peacefully June 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with metastatic melanoma. Christi was born October 26, 1976, in Indianapolis to the late Lynette (Weddle) Elkins and Vernon Elkins, who survives.
Christi grew up in Monrovia and graduated from Monrovia High School in 1995, where she played the saxophone in the marching band. Her hard work ethic led her to a job in 1995 at FedEx that she has enjoyed for the last 25 years. She has worked in various capacities at FedEx through the years, but the job she enjoyed most was being a courier - she loved providing great customer service to her customers. Christi was a member of Gasburg Baptist Church, an avid reader and also loved many kinds of music. She had an appreciation for the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, mushroom hunting, and was quite content watching falling stars on a dark night. Christi will be fondly remembered for her loving, caring, and empathic manner that will be forever cherished by her family and many friends.
Because of her faith in Jesus Christ, Christi is now reunited in Heaven with her mother and her niece, Hunter Malynn Acton.
Survivors include her husband, Chad Thompson, to whom she was united in marriage October 31, 2009; father, Vernon (Patty) Elkins of Cartersburg; sisters, Lori (Mark) Gilkerson of Monrovia and Marlena (Chris) Acton of Monrovia; niece and nephews, Kylie Gilkerson, Jordan (Briana) Gilkerson, and Mason Acton, parents-in-law, Donna and Kirby Harrison.
Friends and family will gather to celebrate the life of Christi Elkins, Friday, June 12, 2020, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Gasburg Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the church, with Jeff Burns officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Hall. Please be considerate of the CDC guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks if attending. Memorial contributions may be made to the Great Lakes Bengal Rescue, https://www.greatlakesbengalrescue.com/donate.html. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.