Christine Andorfer Ward
Indianapolis - Christine Andorfer Ward, age 59, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Chris was born December 30th, 1960 in Ft. Wayne Indiana. The daughter of Theresa M. Andorfer and C. Philip Andorfer. She graduated from Bishop Luers High School, Class of 1979 and Ball State University class of 1983, and received her MBA from Indiana Tech in 2014. She worked at Roche Diagnostics for the last twelve years as a marketing specialist. She was an active parishioner and volunteer at the St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, where she was active in Christ Renews His Parish (CRHP) as a team member of the retreat program, as well and the food pantry. She was a former parishioner of St. Simon The Apostle and St. Monica in Indianapolis. She was passionately involved in activities of her two daughters including Irish Dance and both collegiate and international lacrosse. She was their biggest fan and cheerleader. Chris had a larger than life personality and was known for her sense of humor and kindness. She was a friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters Rachel Ward and Monica McCord (Rob); mother, Theresa; brothers, Mark Andorfer (Jenny), Bob Andorfer (Corina); sister, Denise Andorfer; sister in law, Matilde Lopez de Andorfer; as well as more than two dozen nieces and nephews. She was beloved by a large extended family and group of friends, especially her friend Maureen Daehler (Keith) who was always there for her. She was preceded in death by her brother Gary Andorfer and her father C. Philip Andorfer.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 2:00 to 6:00 pm Sunday, October 4th at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Monday, October 5th at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church.
Memorials can be made to Donate Life Indiana or Ascension St. Vincent Foundation to benefit Cancer Art Therapy. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com
