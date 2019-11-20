|
|
Christine Ann Barc
Carmel - Christine Ann Barc, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, age 80, entered into eternal rest on November 19, 2019. A resident of Carmel, she was born December 24, 1938, in Hamtramck, Michigan, to Alfreda and Edward Pawelec, who preceded her in death.
Christine leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Eugene, two daughters, Denise Barc and Michelle (Timothy) Trandel, and two grandsons, Kyle and Justin.
Christine was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, and shopping.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Visitation will be held Friday from 4-8pm at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, 325 Carmel Dr. Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Rd, Carmel, IN 46033. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
