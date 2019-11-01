Services
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Christine Isley Obituary
Christine Isley

Indianapolis - 96, departed this life Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born March 3, 1923 in Madison, Indiana to the late Robert and Dorothy (Herner) Langsdale. Christine was a graduate of Madison High School and was a member of Faith Church. She loved making memories with her loving family and friends who knew her as "Teenie".

Christine was a kind and gentle soul who was happiest supporting Carmel High School sports, watching and listening to sports of all sorts on her dual televisions and radio, and rarely missing a Chicago Cubs game. She also enjoyed the peace of bird watching.

Christine was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, William L. Isley, Sr. former Vice President of L.E. Isley & Sons Plumbing; sister, Roberta McKay and brother-in law Paul Isley. She is survived by her devoted children, Judith A. (Timothy) King and Dr. William L. (Mary) Isley, Jr.; grandchildren, James "Robin" and wife Anne, Aaron and wife Stine and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Nadia and Laith and sister-in-law, Nighel Isley.

Visitation for Christine will be from 11:00 am until time of services at 12:00 pm on Monday, November 4th at Leppert Mortuary - Smith Carmel Chapel. Interment follows at Carmel Cemetery.

Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
