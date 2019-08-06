|
|
Christine Lockhart
Indianapolis - Christine Lockhart passed away August 2, 2019 at home in Indianapolis Indiana, at the age of 95 and 11 months. She is survived by children Cheryl Owens and David (Jody) Lockhart of Indianapolis and Yvonne (Bill) Heckman of Crossville TN., 7 grandchildren, 4 Great grandchildren and one Great- Great grandchild, Two sisters Ida (Evans) Frady, and JoAnn (Marvin) Wyatt, a sister-in-law Maxine Brown, and one brother Luther (Virginia) Brown, many nieces and nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in Death by her husband E.S."Tom" Lockhart, Parents Owen and Addie Brown, stepmother Lillie Brown, 4 brothers, James, Wilker , Carson and Willard Brown and one sister Manza Goddard all of Crossville.
She was a member of Belleview Church of Christ in Belleville Indiana.
Services will be Wednesday August 7th, 2019 at Crossville Memorial Funeral Home Visitation 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM and Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Burial to follow at Linary Cemetery.
Services will be conducted by her Nephew Don Brown.
In lieu of sending flowers please donate to or to your local Hospice.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 6, 2019