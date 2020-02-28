Services
Franklin Township Chapel
5950 East Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237-2207
(317) 783-3653
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory-Franklin Township
5950 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The Creek
6430 S. Franklin Rd.
Indianapolis, IN
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
The Creek
6430 S. Franklin Rd.
Indianapolis, IN
Christopher Bowling Obituary
Christopher Bowling

Indianapolis - Christopher Lee Bowling, 43, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence. Christopher was born to Estil and Karen Bowling in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A visitation will be held Monday, March 2nd from 4-8 P.M. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel, 5950 East Thompson Road. A funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. on Tuesday, March 3rd at The Creek Church, 6430 S. Franklin Road. A second visitation will be held from 11 A.M. until the time of service at The Creek.

You are invited to read Christopher's obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
