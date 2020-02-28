|
Christopher Bowling
Indianapolis - Christopher Lee Bowling, 43, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence. Christopher was born to Estil and Karen Bowling in Indianapolis, Indiana.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 2nd from 4-8 P.M. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel, 5950 East Thompson Road. A funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. on Tuesday, March 3rd at The Creek Church, 6430 S. Franklin Road. A second visitation will be held from 11 A.M. until the time of service at The Creek.
You are invited to read Christopher's obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com where you can sign the online register book, order flowers, or leave a condolence for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020