Christopher Del Earls
Indianapolis - Age 50, passed away on December 25, 2019. He was born in Watsonville, CA on May 25, 1969. Christopher graduated from Aptos High School, Aptos, CA in 1987 and became a mortician by trade. He lived all around California and later moved to Indianapolis. There he worked at Flanner Buchanan and Crown Hill and later worked at Blossom Chevrolet. Christopher was retired when he passed.
He was a Mason here in Indianapolis. Christopher was also a part of several theater organizations, including Theater On The Square, Carmel Community Players and Civic.
He loved singing, theater, football and most of all, his son.
Christopher is survived by his son, Zachary Earls and ex-wife, Justine Taylor-Earls.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Please visit www.legacycremationfuneral.com for updates.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020