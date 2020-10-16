1/
Christopher Edward Meadows
Christopher Edward Meadows

Indianapolis - Christopher Edward Meadows, 47, of Indianapolis, passed away tragically on October 14, 2020 after being struck by a hit-and-run driver as he rode his bicycle. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. at O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. Peterson Funeral Home will oversee Christopher's funeral service and burial in Aurora, Missouri. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
