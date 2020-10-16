Christopher Edward Meadows
Indianapolis - Christopher Edward Meadows, 47, of Indianapolis, passed away tragically on October 14, 2020 after being struck by a hit-and-run driver as he rode his bicycle. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. at O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. Peterson Funeral Home will oversee Christopher's funeral service and burial in Aurora, Missouri. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com
