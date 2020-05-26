Christopher Eli Baker
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Eli Baker

Indianapolis - Christopher Eli Baker departed this life on May 22, 2020. Eli was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis. He was born on April 15, 1982. He graduated from Pike High School in 2000, and Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. Following some traveling with friends after Xavier he returned to Indianapolis and began working in the food service industry.

After several years in that industry, Eli began working at Charles Schwab in their call center handling calls from Schwab clients. During his time at Schwab he earned his broker's license and eventually earned his Certified Financial Planner designation.

Along with a friend, they founded Sycamore Wealth Management LLC. He worked at Sycamore until his passing.

Eli loved all sports and his recent interests were biking, tennis and golf. He loved to play and enjoyed a golf league with his buddies.

Eli is survived by his mother, LuAnn, father, Chris and two sisters, Molly (Jay) Huie and Wendy (Nate) Leber. He was proceeded in death by both pairs of grandparents. His charm, wit and spontaneity will be missed by all.

He was an avid listener of public radio and the family requests that all donations be made in his name to WFYI here in Indianapolis.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved