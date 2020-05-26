Christopher Eli BakerIndianapolis - Christopher Eli Baker departed this life on May 22, 2020. Eli was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis. He was born on April 15, 1982. He graduated from Pike High School in 2000, and Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. Following some traveling with friends after Xavier he returned to Indianapolis and began working in the food service industry.After several years in that industry, Eli began working at Charles Schwab in their call center handling calls from Schwab clients. During his time at Schwab he earned his broker's license and eventually earned his Certified Financial Planner designation.Along with a friend, they founded Sycamore Wealth Management LLC. He worked at Sycamore until his passing.Eli loved all sports and his recent interests were biking, tennis and golf. He loved to play and enjoyed a golf league with his buddies.Eli is survived by his mother, LuAnn, father, Chris and two sisters, Molly (Jay) Huie and Wendy (Nate) Leber. He was proceeded in death by both pairs of grandparents. His charm, wit and spontaneity will be missed by all.He was an avid listener of public radio and the family requests that all donations be made in his name to WFYI here in Indianapolis.