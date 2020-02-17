|
|
Christopher J. Scott
Indianapolis - Christopher J. Scott died February 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 47.
He graduated with his BA from IU. He was a managing member of Meridian Outdoor Services, LLC.
He is survived by his parents James E. and Mary Ann Scott of Indianapolis; brothers James W. Scott of Indianapolis and Michael E. Scott of Aspen, CO.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10 AM Friday, February 21 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 4217 Central Ave, Indianapolis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the St. Joan of Arc School Window Project.
To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020