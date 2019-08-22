|
|
Christopher M. Lee
Indianapolis - 61, passed away July 30, 2019. He was born July 5, 1958 in Indianapolis to Thomas and Nancy Lee. Christopher graduated from Scecina High School in 1976 and from Purdue University School of Engineering and Technology in 1998. He worked as an engineer for Keihin, IPT Mfg., Inc. for 21 years. Christopher was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, American Society of Non-Destructive Testing and American Foundryman's Society.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 12 noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street.
Christopher is survived by his father and stepmother, Thomas and Lois Lee; brother, Michael Lee; and former spouse, Charlene Lee (Gary Womer). He is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Lee, and two sisters, Susie Lee and Barbara O'Connell.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Little Red Door. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 22, 2019