Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Indianapolis - Christopher P. Sparrow, Indianapolis, IN, died at home unexpectedly of natural causes on April 8, 2019. He was a software architect and computer consultant. He was an Eagle Scout, Assistant Cubmaster, Den Leader and, for 7 years, an Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 133. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin N. Sparrow and Patricia (Marshall) Sparrow. He is survived by his children: Benjamin P. Sparrow, Rhea E. Sparrow and Anne Marie Sparrow; and by his siblings, Calvin N. Sparrow (Palatine, IL) and Mary Frances Sparrow (South Bend, IN). Calling will be held from 5-8pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, where funeral services will be held at 10am on Saturday, April 13th. Burial will follow services in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. Charitable contributions in Chris's memory may be made to Troop 133 of the Boy Scouts of America, 7102 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019
