Christopher Paul Ping
1979 - 2020
Christopher Paul Ping

Indianapolis - Christopher Paul Ping, 40 of Indianapolis passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his father's residence. Chris was a graduate of Pike High School. He served his country in the US Army. He loved spending time with his friends, family, nieces and nephews.

Chris was born on November 3, 1979 in Indianapolis, the son of Phillip E and Stephanie J Ping. Survivors include his father: Phillip Ping; siblings Leo and Melissa Dalton and Scott and Lisa Daugherty; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Stephanie J Ping and sister Victoria L Valdez.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Eagle Creek Grace Bible Church, 7011 W. 46th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254. Funeral services held from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm thereafter with Pastor Aaron Woodruff officiating.

Christopher will be laid to rest at Washington Park North Cemetery at 2702 Kessler Blvd W Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46228.

Memorial contributions in honor of Christopher can be made to Joyful Manna Ministries at 7504 Chestnut Hills Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or online at joyfulmanna.org.

Flanner Buchanan Washington Park North handling arrangements online condolences and a video may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Eagle Creek Grace Bible Church
MAY
18
Funeral service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Eagle Creek Grace Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
3172515959
