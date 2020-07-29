Christopher Stone
Indianapolis - Christopher Scott Stone, 24, of Indianapolis, passed away on July 27, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1996 in Indianapolis, IN.
Chris was a graduate of Franklin Central High School class of 2015 and worked at ADS.
Chris is survived by his parents, Terri and Richard Heldman and Doug and Triena Stone; sister, Crystal Stone; brother, Russell Blaesing; nephews, Nathan and Jordan; grandparents, William and Sandy Johnson, and Wilma Stone; best buddy, Dustin Robbins; dog, Frank; his God-parents, Sheila Howard and Della Lefevers; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Ronald Stone; and aunt, Sherri Andrews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:00 PM until the time of service at 7:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to Suicide Prevention Lifeline at suicidepreventionlifeline.org
