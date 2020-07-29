1/1
Christopher Stone
1996 - 2020
Christopher Stone

Indianapolis - Christopher Scott Stone, 24, of Indianapolis, passed away on July 27, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1996 in Indianapolis, IN.

Chris was a graduate of Franklin Central High School class of 2015 and worked at ADS.

Chris is survived by his parents, Terri and Richard Heldman and Doug and Triena Stone; sister, Crystal Stone; brother, Russell Blaesing; nephews, Nathan and Jordan; grandparents, William and Sandy Johnson, and Wilma Stone; best buddy, Dustin Robbins; dog, Frank; his God-parents, Sheila Howard and Della Lefevers; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Ronald Stone; and aunt, Sherri Andrews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:00 PM until the time of service at 7:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to Suicide Prevention Lifeline at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
JUL
31
Service
07:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Memories & Condolences

