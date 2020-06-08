Christopher W. "Chris" Beaty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher "Chris" W. Beaty

Indianapolis - Christopher "Chris" Warren Beaty a lifelong resident of Indianapolis, IN died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 38. His untimely death has left an hole, not only with his friends and family, but in the entire Indianapolis community.

Chris was a standout student-athlete at Cathedral High School, where he was part of three state champion football teams, and Indiana University, where he played football all four years.

He spent his adult life in Indianapolis where his career of entrepreneurship, event planning, and hospitality all furthered his goal of improving the city he loved. Chris was the owner of Fresh Marketing, and notably he worked on events for the Indianapolis 500, NCAA Final Four, Super Bowl, NFL Combine, Kentucky Derby, Breeders' Cup, and the memorial for Muhammad Ali.

A public visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from noon to 6 p.m., at the Pavilion at Pan AM Plaza, 201 South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46204. A private funeral for family will follow on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Beaty is survived by his mother, Debra A. Beaty-Cooper; his father Robert E. Beaty; his sisters Rhonda Cooper, Christian Haley, Ajehla Haley, Clay Haley Jr., Alaidren Haley, Jared Thomas and Jordan Thomas; aunts and uncle Francine Roberson, Victoria Carr, Beverly Liddell (Rev. Donnell), Yvonne Mayfield, Dennis Wright (Gloria), Willie White (Cheryl), Michael Cooper (Ardranda).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Chris Beaty Memorial Fund. Gifts will go towards setting up scholarships for incoming students at Indiana University and Cathedral High School in Chris' memory.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved