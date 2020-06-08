Christopher "Chris" W. BeatyIndianapolis - Christopher "Chris" Warren Beaty a lifelong resident of Indianapolis, IN died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 38. His untimely death has left an hole, not only with his friends and family, but in the entire Indianapolis community.Chris was a standout student-athlete at Cathedral High School, where he was part of three state champion football teams, and Indiana University, where he played football all four years.He spent his adult life in Indianapolis where his career of entrepreneurship, event planning, and hospitality all furthered his goal of improving the city he loved. Chris was the owner of Fresh Marketing, and notably he worked on events for the Indianapolis 500, NCAA Final Four, Super Bowl, NFL Combine, Kentucky Derby, Breeders' Cup, and the memorial for Muhammad Ali.A public visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from noon to 6 p.m., at the Pavilion at Pan AM Plaza, 201 South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46204. A private funeral for family will follow on Saturday, June 13, 2020.Beaty is survived by his mother, Debra A. Beaty-Cooper; his father Robert E. Beaty; his sisters Rhonda Cooper, Christian Haley, Ajehla Haley, Clay Haley Jr., Alaidren Haley, Jared Thomas and Jordan Thomas; aunts and uncle Francine Roberson, Victoria Carr, Beverly Liddell (Rev. Donnell), Yvonne Mayfield, Dennis Wright (Gloria), Willie White (Cheryl), Michael Cooper (Ardranda).In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Chris Beaty Memorial Fund. Gifts will go towards setting up scholarships for incoming students at Indiana University and Cathedral High School in Chris' memory.