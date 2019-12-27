|
Cindy McElfresh Currie
Indianapolis - Cindy McElfresh Currie was born on July 22nd, 1959, and passed December 13th, 2019. Cindy is survived by her husband Dan Currie, daughter Kristen, father Scott McElfresh (Sue), and brother Edward McElfresh (Judy).
Cindy was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva Trenchard Fryza.
A celebration of life for Cindy will be held, Saturday, February 8th, 2020, with the service starting at 2:00, followed by a Visitation until 4:00, at Plainfield Christian Church 800 Dan Jones Road, Plainfield, Indiana 46168
For full obituary please see indianafuneralcare.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019