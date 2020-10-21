1/1
Cinthia Suzanne Adams Ellis
1975 - 2020
Cinthia Suzanne Adams Ellis

Indianapolis - Cinthia Suzanne Adams Ellis passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Funeral, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m, Zion UCC, Le Sueur, MN. Visitation, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, 4:00 p.m. ~ 8:00 p.m. Kolden Funeral Home, Le Sueur, MN, also 1 hour prior to service at church. Burial, later time, Mound Cemetery, Le Sueur, MN.

Cindy was born on November 17, 1975 in St. Peter, Minnesota and grew up near Le Sueur. She was a resident of Indianapolis from 1999 - 2006 where she earned her masters degree in philanthropic studies from IUPUI. While living in Indianapolis, she met and married Aaron Ellis at Friedens United Church of Christ. In 2008, they were blessed with their long-awaited daughter Lillie who made their family complete.

Cindy worked for the Central Indiana Community Foundation, and later moved to Minnesota, where she served as the Director of Development for the Minnesota Medical Foundation. In her personal life, she raised funds for cystic fibrosis research. Her courage and determination while living with CF herself was an inspiration as she made the most out of each day.

Cindy is survived by her husband Aaron, daughter Lillie and family dog, Hank, of Farmington, MN; parents Duane Adams and Becki Schmitz, and sister Bridget (Eric) Backman of MN; father and mother-in-law Larry and June Ellis of New Palestine, IN; sister-in-law Angela Ellis (Matt) Schultz of Needham, IN; and much-adored nieces and nephews Mark and Kurt Schultz and Paige, Natalie, Anna, Bethany and Jack Backman.

The family would like to make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and also establish a scholarship in Cindy's memory.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kolden Funeral Home
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Zion UCC
OCT
24
Funeral
11:00 AM
Zion UCC
Memories & Condolences

