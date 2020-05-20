Claire Arline MeadeIndianapolis - Born July 17, 1922 to Joseph and Emma Lily. She grew up in Philipsburg, New Jersey on the Delaware River, which overlooks Easton, Pennsylvania and spent many happy hours ice skating and fishing on the river.In high school she received a call from the school office that requested her to be a reader for a blind law intern, Bertine Meade, who worked in a law office across the street from her home.She worked as a secretary at Ingersoll-Rand during World War II, while Bertine was in college, and after the war, they were married.Bertine got a position as a law clerk for a Federal Judge. She worked with him as his secretary for 26 years. She also was the driver for the judge and her husband as they spent much time on the road traveling from courthouse to courthouse. During their spare time Claire and Bertine sailed and raced sailboats on the Chesapeake Bay.They later moved to Indianapolis where he worked at Fort Benjamin Harrison in the Defense Finance and Accounting Center. Claire retired and became a homemaker.In 1988 they moved to Robin Run Village. Claire enjoyed walking the path with her husband until he passed away in the mid-1990's.She was preceded in death by brothers Jim, Joe, and Gerald, and by her sister, Ruth.