Claire Garneau
Indianapolis - Claire Garneau, 84, passed away July 6, 2020 with her family by her side. Claire was born March 20, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
A memorial calling will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Drive East, Indianapolis, Indiana. Burial to follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the St. Luke Catholic Church benevolence fund. To view the full obituary, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com
