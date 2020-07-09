1/1
Claire Garneau
1936 - 2020
Claire Garneau

Indianapolis - Claire Garneau, 84, passed away July 6, 2020 with her family by her side. Claire was born March 20, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A memorial calling will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Drive East, Indianapolis, Indiana. Burial to follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the St. Luke Catholic Church benevolence fund. To view the full obituary, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
