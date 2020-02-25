|
Claire Showalter Gladden
Indianapolis - Claire Showalter Gladden, 99, died February 25, 2020. She was the daughter of William Lloyd and Amelia Sloan.
Claire was a resident of the eastside of Indianapolis. She was a graduate of Warren Central High School and attended Indiana Central and IUPUI. She was a member of the Irvington Presbyterian Church, Oasis, and International Travel Clubs.
She is the widow of Stanley Showalter and Thurman E. Gladden.
She is survived by her son Richard Showalter (Debra); daughters Marcia Butcher (Jerry) and Sandra Showalter; stepson Thurman H. Gladden; sister Ann Sloan Kholbacher; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3 from 1-2 PM with a Funeral Service beginning at 2 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020