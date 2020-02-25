Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Gladden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Showalter Gladden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire Showalter Gladden Obituary
Claire Showalter Gladden

Indianapolis - Claire Showalter Gladden, 99, died February 25, 2020. She was the daughter of William Lloyd and Amelia Sloan.

Claire was a resident of the eastside of Indianapolis. She was a graduate of Warren Central High School and attended Indiana Central and IUPUI. She was a member of the Irvington Presbyterian Church, Oasis, and International Travel Clubs.

She is the widow of Stanley Showalter and Thurman E. Gladden.

She is survived by her son Richard Showalter (Debra); daughters Marcia Butcher (Jerry) and Sandra Showalter; stepson Thurman H. Gladden; sister Ann Sloan Kholbacher; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3 from 1-2 PM with a Funeral Service beginning at 2 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.

To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -