|
|
Clara D. Zaring
Fishers - 96, passed away March 27, 2019. Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Indiana Masonic Home Foundation, P.O. Box 44210, Indianapolis, IN 46244-0210 https://www.imhf.org/support/donate-online and/or , c/o Murat Shrine, 510 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN 46204-1517 and/or Dulabhatorn Foundation online at https://www.generosityinaction.org/Dulabhatorn_Foundation. Arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019