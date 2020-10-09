1/1
Clara M. Nelson
Clara M. Nelson

Speedway - Clara Marie Nelson, 93, passed away October 8, 2020 in Indianapolis IN. Born on 10/21/1926 to Iris & Charles Ransome, She was a loving Homemaker but also worked at LS Ayres and JCPenney. Clara was a charter member of Speedway Methodist Church and also attended Roberts Park United Methodist Church-Indianapolis IN. She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Nelson Sr. and sons, John E. Nelson Jr and Gene E. Nelson. She is survived by her son, Ron (Bonny) Nelson; grandchildren, Wendy Payne and Loretta Buffenbarger; great grandchildren, Ethan and Owen Buffenbarger, Fisher and Sydney Payne; step brother, Carl (Phyllis) Saylor; step sister-in-law, Patti Saylor. Services are 1pm Wednesday October 21 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway IN with Visitation 10am-1pm before the Service. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens-Whitestown IN. Online condolences may be made at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 19, 2020.
