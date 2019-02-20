|
Clara V. McElwain
Indianapolis - Mrs. Clara V. McElwain, 81, of Indianapolis, transitioned from labor to reward on Thursday, February 14, 2019.
Clara was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. She retired from the United States Department of Agriculture.
She leaves to cherish her memory, children: Mark McIntyre (Teresa), Lynda D. McIntyre and Shelley Byrd; sister, Willa B. Shobe; sister in law, Alice Jones; 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
The visitation is Thursday, February 21, 2019, 10am - 12pm with the service at 12pm at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. The burial is in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bluitt & Son Funeral Home. www.BluittandSon.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2019