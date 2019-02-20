Services
Bluitt & Sons Funeral Home
511 E Monroe St
Kokomo, IN 46901
(765) 457-3714
Clara McElwain
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Indianapolis - Mrs. Clara V. McElwain, 81, of Indianapolis, transitioned from labor to reward on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Clara was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. She retired from the United States Department of Agriculture.

She leaves to cherish her memory, children: Mark McIntyre (Teresa), Lynda D. McIntyre and Shelley Byrd; sister, Willa B. Shobe; sister in law, Alice Jones; 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

The visitation is Thursday, February 21, 2019, 10am - 12pm with the service at 12pm at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. The burial is in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bluitt & Son Funeral Home. www.BluittandSon.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2019
