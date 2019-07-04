Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St Barnabas Catholic Church
8300 Rahke Road
Indianapolis, IL
Clarence Capps


1947 - 2019
Clarence Capps

Greenwood - Clarence E. Capps, 71, Greenwood, passed away on June 30, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Saturday at 11:00 AM at St Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019
