Clarence J. "Buddy" Koschnick



Indianapolis - Clarence J. "Buddy" Koschnick, 81, Morgantown, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully February 7, 2019. Buddy was born March 13, 1937, in Indianapolis, to the late Clarence J. and Bernice (Thorsen) Koschnick. He married Elizabeth Claypool on September 1, 1962, and she survives.



Buddy graduated from Cathedral High School, attended Xavier University, and proudly served in the United States Navy. Along with his family, he was a co-owner of Koschnick & Company for more than 30 years, retiring in 2010. A devout Catholic, Buddy was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church and a former member of St. Luke Catholic Church. A longtime friend of Bill W., Buddy was always interested in helping others through the program. He was an accomplished woodworker and artisan. Buddy will be fondly remembered by his loving and devoted family.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert A. Koschnick, Richard T. Koschnick, and Virginia K. Tuohy.



Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth; children, Chuck (Julie) Koschnick of Richmond, Mary Catherine (Scott) Brown of Indianapolis, Mary Beth (Chris) Branson of Mooresville, Chris (Emily) Koschnick of Indianapolis, and Mary Clare Koschnick of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Katie Koschnick, Shelby Brown, Simon Brown, Lizzie Koschnick, Benjamin Branson, Buddy Branson, and Grady Koschnick.



Visitation will be on Sunday, February 10, 2019, 2 to 5 p.m., at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, 39 E. High St., Mooresville. Msgr. William F. Stumpf will celebrate Buddy's Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, February 11, 2019, 2 p.m., in St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Martinsville. Burial will follow in the St. Martin of Tours Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Right to Life Indianapolis or to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 9, 2019