Clarence M. Cobb, Jr., M.D.
Indianapolis - Clarence M. Cobb, Jr., M.D. passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, attended by his family. He was born in Chicago, IL, on February 28, 1924, to Clarence M. Cobb, Sr., and Rose (nee Greener) Cobb. He graduated from Blue Island Community High School in 1942. He started pre-med at Morgan Park Junior College and enlisted in the Army reserve in November 1942. He was called to active service in June 1943 and served in New Guinea and the Philippines. He was discharged in February 1946, and resumed his studies at Roosevelt University and the University of Illinois College of Medicine. In June 1947 he married Jane Ellen Davis, who passed away in 1953. In 1952, he graduated from the University of Illinois with an M.D. He had post-graduate training in pathology at Purdue University and Indiana University Medical Center.
Dr. Cobb was certified by the American Board of Pathology in 1956. On October 13, 1956, he married Beulah Irene Marner. They moved to Logansport, Indiana, where he practiced pathology at the Cass County Hospital and Longcliff State Hospital. Dr. Cobb was also on the visiting staff at several surrounding hospitals.
In 1967, Dr. Cobb became Associate Pathologist at Winona Hospital in Indianapolis and Clinical Associate Professor of Pathology at Indiana University Medical School. In 1978 he joined Physicians Clinical Laboratory in Lafayette. After serving at IU Health Tipton and other local hospitals, he retired in 1989.
Dr. Cobb was a Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, the American Society of Clinical Pathology, and the College of American Pathologists. He is a member of the Paul Coble Post 26 of the American Legion.
After retirement, his greatest pleasure was his family and his farm. He enjoyed butchering, curing hams, and making sausage and wine. He was an avid gardener and cook, publishing A Pathologist's Cookbook in 1994.
Dr. Cobb is survived by Beulah Cobb, his wife of more than 60 years; his children: Judith Dailey (Thomas Dailey, Seattle), Dr. Cathy Cobb (Dr. Monty Fetterolf, Aiken, SC), Daphne Harris (Indianapolis), and Clay Cobb (Los Angeles); his grandchildren Clara (Zachary Brown, Seattle), Mathew Fetterolf (Los Angeles), Benjamin Fetterolf (Charleston, SC) and Daniel Fetterolf (Charlotte, NC); and his great grandson, Zander Brown (Seattle).
Dr. Cobb attended the Howard Miami Mennonite Church. He will be buried in the Mast-Hensler Cemetery with a military service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Howard Miami Mennonite Church (howardmiami.org) or the Indiana Medical History Museum (imhm.org). A memorial service will be held at the Howard Miami Mennonite Church on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019