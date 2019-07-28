|
|
Clarence "Eddie" Mahurin
- - Clarence "Eddie" Mahurin, 84, passed away Thursday, July 25,2019. He was born in Indianapolis July 7, 1935 to the late Grover and Ola Mahurin. Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Donna. He leaves behind his daughters, Diana, Sabrina, Natalie and Tina (deceased); sons-in-law, Rex, Rod and Sheldon (deceased); 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and his beloved Shih tzu, Pebbles. He will be in our hearts and memories forever.
Eddie worked as a security guard at RCA and Ford before becoming self-employed.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm Monday, July 29 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019