|
|
Clarence W. "Billy" Brown
Indianapolis - Clarence W. "Billy" Brown passed away on March 27, 2020. Much loved by his family and friends, he leaves to cherish his memory, wife Jacqueline Harden- Brown, sons, Dale Brown (Linda), Vincent Brown (Yalonda), Rodney Roberston, Lucas (Donna) Graham, six stepchildren.
A viewing with strict social distancing guidelines will be held on Friday April 10th from 4-8 p.m. at Crown Hill Memorial Chapel located at 700 W. 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46208. A closed, private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Noon. Please visit www.crownhill.org for live streaming details.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020