Services
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Graveside service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Round Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Wallace Sr.


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence Wallace Sr. Obituary
Clarence Wallace, Sr.

Greenwood - 92, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born on October 12, 1926 in Indianapolis to the late George Wesley and Clementine Wallace. He was a HVAC contractor and a veteran of WWII serving in the U.S. Army. He was also preceded in death by his son, C. Leonard Wallace. Survivors include his daughter-in-law, Karen Wallace; and nephew, James Eaker. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Round Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now