Clarence Wallace, Sr.
Greenwood - 92, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born on October 12, 1926 in Indianapolis to the late George Wesley and Clementine Wallace. He was a HVAC contractor and a veteran of WWII serving in the U.S. Army. He was also preceded in death by his son, C. Leonard Wallace. Survivors include his daughter-in-law, Karen Wallace; and nephew, James Eaker. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Round Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 8, 2019