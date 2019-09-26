Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
9401 E. 25th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
Clarence William "Bill" Marsh

Clarence William "Bill" Marsh Obituary
Clarence William "Bill" Marsh

Indianapolis, IN - Bill Marsh, 82, passed away on September 24, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Anna M. Marsh; daughter, Susan "Reneé" Hay (Michael); son, Tracy Marsh (Monica); 3 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and 2 sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be from 10am-12:30pm on, Monday, September 30, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene, 9401 E. 25th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229, with a funeral service to follow at 12:30pm.

To view the full obituary please see www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
