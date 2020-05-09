Claude B. Robinson
1933 - 2020
Indianapolis - Age 86, passed away on May 3, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN.

Pastor Robinson was born in Newton, MS to Rusha and Missie Robinson on May 9, 1933. He attended Newton County High School. He married Annie L. Russell on May 4, 1953 in Newton, MS. He graduated from Crossroads Bible College where he later served as board chairman for many years. He served as Founding Pastor of Greater Northwest Baptist Church for 35 years. He was a veteran of the Korean war and served in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Annie L. Robinson, one son Rev. Claude E. Robinson (Linda), three daughters Debora A. Robinson- Terry (Rev. Larry), Stephanie Y. Robinson- Sanford, Shirley R. Robinson-Hampton (Keith), five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one brother, Albert L. Robinson (Eleanor) Newton, MS, and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Claude B. Robinson Memorial Fund c/o Greater Northwest Baptist Church






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
May 9, 2020
Pastor Claude Robinson was a true man of God, he preach the word straight out of the bible, always making his message plain, but precise so that all could understand, always giving a clear message of salvation. Pastor will truly be missed. My prayers are with sister Robinson, and the family I love you all. God bless.
Shirley
Friend
May 9, 2020
Pastor Claude B. Robinson was a Man Of God. His teaching and preaching was empowered by the Holy Spirit. There is a spiritual Warrior gone home to a city that has been prepared for him.
Doris epperson
Friend
