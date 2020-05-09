Indianapolis - Age 86, passed away on May 3, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN.Pastor Robinson was born in Newton, MS to Rusha and Missie Robinson on May 9, 1933. He attended Newton County High School. He married Annie L. Russell on May 4, 1953 in Newton, MS. He graduated from Crossroads Bible College where he later served as board chairman for many years. He served as Founding Pastor of Greater Northwest Baptist Church for 35 years. He was a veteran of the Korean war and served in the United States Army.He is survived by his wife of 67 years Annie L. Robinson, one son Rev. Claude E. Robinson (Linda), three daughters Debora A. Robinson- Terry (Rev. Larry), Stephanie Y. Robinson- Sanford, Shirley R. Robinson-Hampton (Keith), five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one brother, Albert L. Robinson (Eleanor) Newton, MS, and a host of nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Claude B. Robinson Memorial Fund c/o Greater Northwest Baptist Church