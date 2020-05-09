Claude Bryant, 85, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 1, 2020. He was born in Louisville, KY. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Carmen (Montesinos) Bryant.
Claude was a retired Postal Clerk. He was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church.
Claude is survived by his children, Joe (Sandy) Bryant, Claude (Missy) Bryant, Carmen Quick, Sylvia Grinstead, and Michelle Bryant; grandchildren, Liz Gruber, Jessie Sandlin, Joe Grinstead, Morgan Ray, Justin Ray, Michelle Jackson, and Amber "A.J." Clingerman; and six great grandchildren.
Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Claude's burial will be private.
He will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the World Health Organization for Covid 19 Research.
Online condolences: www.ghherrmann.com
Claude was a retired Postal Clerk. He was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church.
Claude is survived by his children, Joe (Sandy) Bryant, Claude (Missy) Bryant, Carmen Quick, Sylvia Grinstead, and Michelle Bryant; grandchildren, Liz Gruber, Jessie Sandlin, Joe Grinstead, Morgan Ray, Justin Ray, Michelle Jackson, and Amber "A.J." Clingerman; and six great grandchildren.
Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Claude's burial will be private.
He will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the World Health Organization for Covid 19 Research.
Online condolences: www.ghherrmann.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.