Noblesville - Claude Irwin Zook, 79, Noblesville, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was comforted in the end by family and the loving care of the Riverwalk Village Memory Center.
He was born April 8, 1940 in Noblesville and grew up in the Castleton area. Claude was devoted to his family, his work with the Indiana State Police (ISP), and his faith.
Claude married his life-time love, Susan (Murray) Zook October 12, 1963. Through 56 years of marriage they raised daughters Claudia Needleman (Dale), Fishers; Donna Zook-Snyder (Mike), Indianapolis; Sheila Faehr (Jody Clark), Louisville, KY; and Angie Retzlaff (Jon), Kensington, MD. They have been blessed with grandchildren Jake (deceased, 2010), Melanie, Eric, Sarah, Brandon, Evan, Julie, Lyndi, and great-grandchild Alena.
His strong family values were shaped by his loving parents, Blaine and Wilda (Whitesell) Zook, who preceded him in death, his brothers Jerry Zook (Carolyn), Indianapolis; Tim Zook, Cloverdale; and sister, Eda (Zook) Fountain, Fortville (deceased, 2003).
Claude was honored to spend most of his career with the Indiana State Police where he spent 28 years. Being a part of this extended family was one of his proudest accomplishments. He retired in 1994, his last position being Lieutenant and District Commander of ISP Post #51 in Pendleton. Claude served in the United States Air Force (1961-65) and later in life was the owner of Zook Auction Company. He graduated in 1958 from Lawrence Central High School and later attended Indiana Business College.
He was a very active member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Noblesville where he was honored to serve as a 4th degree Knight within the Knights of Columbus.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes has been entrusted with Claude's care.
Memorials in honor of Claude may be made to the , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240; or the Indiana State Police Alliance, 1415 Shelby Street, Suite A, Indianapolis, IN 46203. http://www.indianasfinest.com/
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020