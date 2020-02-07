Services
Myers Mortuary
1502 N Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
(765) 482-0620
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
1502 N Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
Claude L. "Scooter" Schildknecht


1927 - 2020
Claude L. "Scooter" Schildknecht Obituary
Claude L. "Scooter" Schildknecht

Lebanon - 92, passed away at Homewood Healthcare in Lebanon, IN on February 6, 2020. He was born in Collinsville, IL on September 4, 1927 to the late Claude E. and Gertrude A. (Schroeppel) Schildknecht.

He was a graduate of Collinsville High School in Illinois and Valparaiso University. Scooter also served his county honorably in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Lutheran Church -Missouri Synod.

Scooter was a salesman for 3M, retiring in 1992 after 40 years of dedicated service.

He was a world traveler who loved fishing, soaking up the sun and relaxing on Madeira Beach in Florida. Scooter was a devoted father, with a kind heart who loved his family.

Survivors include: one son, Brad D. (Becky Cage) Schildknecht of Westfield, IN, three daughters, Robin A. Gilmour of Lebanon, IN, Trisha K. Schildknecht of Noblesville, IN, Susan L. (Michael) Weber of Fishers, IN; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Ritchie of Collinsville, Illinois; two nieces and a nephew who Claude adored: Tami Wright, Lori Doty and Jeff Braeutigam.

Friends and Family will gather February 13, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, IN

Boone County Crematory has been entrusted with his cremation arrangements. Memorials may be made to Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, 15251 Pleasant Valley Road, Center City, MN 55012. Online Condolences: www.myersmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
