Clayton Cook
Indianapolis - Clayton Walker Cook
Clay Cook was born in Indianapolis on August 23, 1986 to Steve Cook and Leeann Walker Cook. He weighed less than 5 pounds, but soon thrived into an energetic and loving little boy. He was adored by his big sisters, Gwen and Ali, and big brother, Justin.
Clay was blessed with a large extended family of 5 generations. He had a very close relationship with his grandparents, Joanna and Doug Walker and Margie and Carl Cook. Both of his grandfathers were veterans of World War II. They told Clay many stories of that time, instilling in him a passion for history and current events.
His grandmothers were everything grandmothers should be. They provided love and support his whole life. His soul mates in life were his cousins, Lindsay Walker and Matt Cook.
Childhood pastimes included building forts, creek-stomping, skateboarding and soccer. He played on the Carmel United Travel Soccer Team and the Brookshire Swim Team.
Clay always was passionate in his love for his dogs. He was happiest when he was at home with his Bichon Frise, Cassie. When he was a teenager, he rescued an elderly dog, that he named Nietzsche, from the humane society. As a child he loved his dogs, Shadow and Buddy.
Clay attended Carmel Clay Schools and graduated from Lawrence Central High School with honors from the Kind School. While in high school he worked retail at Brookstone.
He worked in the trucking industry for several years. Clay was owner of Cook Logistics, LLC. He was previously employed at Stretch Logistics as Logistics Manager. Clay took pride in his fashion style. While working in the business world in Indianapolis, he always wore a suit and tie. He liked looking professional and sharp.
Clay enjoyed living in South Florida, especially Miami. He liked the weather, the Cuban food, the architecture and music. Downtown and South Beach were his favorites. He spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year with his mom in downtown Miami. He said that visit was the best Christmas gift of his life.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Miami. He held a Florida license in Life and Variable Annuities and was currently a student at Miami-Dade College.
When he arrived in Heaven, he was welcomed by his beloved sister Ali, grandparents Margie and Carl Cook and Joanna and Doug Walker, and step father, Steve Murray. He will be buried among 5 generations of Walker and Cook family members at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis in a private ceremony.
He will be forever missed by those who survive: Mother, Leeann Walker Cook Murray, father, Steve Cook (Lisa), brother Justin L. Cook, sisters Gwen Cook (Dave Jones), Stephanie Murray King (Loren), Shannon Murray Hathaway (Darrin), friend of the family, Joe Reek, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and of course, his dog, Cassie.
The family welcomes your condolences, prayers and memories of Clay that you may leave on the Flanner and Buchanan website, www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ali and Clay Cook Fund, Ransburg YMCA, 501 N. Shortridge Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46219. Donations will be used for swim lessons and day camp for children.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020