Clayton M. Evans



Indianapolis - Clayton M. Evans, age 90, Indianapolis, passed away on July 20th. Graveside services will be at 2:30 pm Saturday, July 25th in Crown Hill Cemetery. He is survived by his loving wife Stella Evans, children: Michael Evans, Alisia Jackson, Alison Evans and Bryon Evans, step-children: Kenneth Jackson, Rodney Jackson, Cheryl Polin and Kevin Polin, sisters: Lovell Evans, Sharon Evans and Geraldine Brown, brother: Jerry Evans, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many, many friends. Arrangements entrusted to Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.









