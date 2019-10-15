|
|
Clementine Smith
Indianapolis - Clementine Smith, 99, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly, 430 West Fall Creek Parkway, North Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208. Interment to follow service at Crown Hill Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care. www.sprowlfuneral.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019