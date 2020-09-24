1/1
Cleonia Mills
1925 - 2020
Cleonia Mills

Indianapolis - Cleonia C. Mills peacefully took her last breath holding her daughter's hand on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was 95 years old.

She was born on August 8, 1925 to Walter and Barbara (Voelkel) Hemmerlein in Dubois, Indiana. She graduated from Dubois High School. Cleonia moved to Indianapolis and worked at making glass sights for bombers during World War II.

She married John E. Mills on November 29, 1947. They shared 66 years together. She was a homemaker and a supportive wife and mother in all her husband's and daughter's activities.

Cleonia was a member of Garfield Park United Church of Christ and Prospect Lodge OES #452.

She is survived by her daughter, Diana Kay (Joseph) Downing, two grandsons Jeremy and Brad (Renee) Downing, a granddaughter Katie (Jay) Kriebel, two great-granddaughters Camryn and Clara Kriebel, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Greenwood Village South Pavillion for their loving care of Cleonia.

Funeral services are at G H Herrmann Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Rd 135, Greenwood. Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday, September 28. The service will follow at 1 pm. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
SEP
28
Service
01:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
